YAAP names Ajay Mishra as CTO & Nishant Radia as Head of Platforms

YAAP has appointed Ajay Mishra as its chief technology officer and named Nishant Radia as Head of Platforms, as it expands its focus on technology and data-driven marketing.
Mishra, a former founder of video analytics firm Vidooly, will oversee technology architecture, engineering, data infrastructure, and the group’s AI roadmap across the agency’s businesses.
The appointments coincide with the launch of a new technology hub in Noida, which the agency said will support product engineering, data science, and platform development. The hub will work with its teams in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dubai, and Southeast Asia.
Radia, in his new role, will lead the agency’s platforms and products unit, focusing on building and scaling proprietary tools across influencer marketing, content intelligence, and brand analytics.
Commenting on Radia’s appointment, Dr. Atul Hegde, founder of YAAP, said, “Nishant's joining YAAP is a defining moment for our journey. As marketing becomes increasingly accountable, data-driven, and platform-centric, the next decade will be shaped by companies that own technology, not just talent. Nishant brings a rare combination of founder mindset, deep product thinking, and scale experience. This is a crucial hire as we build long-term value through tech, data, and owned platforms.”
Speaking about his appointment, Nishant Radia said, “What drew me to YAAP was a shared belief that agencies must evolve into product-led, tech-enabled businesses. YAAP’s builder mindset - integrating technology to create products for today and tomorrow - strongly resonates with me. Having worked at the intersection of content and data, I’m excited to bring that experience, build and scale solutions that deliver real value.”
Radia is known for building Vidooly into a video analytics and ad intelligence platform used by broadcasters, advertisers, and publishers across markets. At YAAP, he will focus on developing platform-led solutions aimed at improving measurement and decision-making for brands and creators.