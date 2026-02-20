YAAP Digital to raise Rs 80.11 Crore SME IPO

YAAP Digital Limited plans to launch its SME initial public offering on NSE Emerge to raise Rs 80.11 crore, according to media report.
The IPO has been priced in a band of Rs 138 to Rs 145 per equity share. The anchor investor portion will open on February 24. The public issue will open on February 25 and close on February 27.
The company provides integrated digital marketing services to brands focused on online engagement and performance-led campaigns. It said the proposed listing is aimed at supporting its growth plans and expanding its presence in the digital advertising market.
Earlier, the company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in July for a proposed public listing. It also attracted investment from market participant Mukul Agrawal and the India Ahead Venture Fund, led by Sunil Singhania.
Each investor acquired 7,20,400 equity shares, representing approximately 4.68% equity stake in the company, ahead of the proposed IPO.