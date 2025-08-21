Yakult Danone names Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador

Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Yakult Honsha in Japan and Groupe Danone in France, announced the Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu as its new brand ambassador.
Speaking on her association with the brand, Pannu said, "I’m really happy to be part of Yakult’s journey in promoting good gut health. My family has been enjoying Yakult for years,…good health starts in the gut, and Yakult is such an easy, tasty way to include that in our daily routine. I’m excited to help spread this message and encourage more people across India to embrace a healthier lifestyle."
Reiterating Yakult’s business vision,Eiji Amano, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., said, "India has shown remarkable growth potential for Yakult over the last 17 years. From a nascent category in 2008 to a rapidly expanding market today, Yakult has continuously won consumer trust and our next milestone of achieving double-digit growth every year until 2030 reflects the growing demand for probiotics and the confidence we have in the Indian market. Yakult stands committed to reaching more families with our scientifically backed probiotic drink."
Sharing the company’s vision for consumer outreach, Taku Otsuka, Director - Sales, PR & Marketing, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our mission goes beyond just selling products. We want to spark a conversation about gut health and make it part of everyday life for people across the country. Through innovative marketing, on-ground activities, and meaningful engagement with our consumers, Yakult aims to make probiotics a simple, daily habit for every Indian household. After all, good health starts from within, and we want everyone to feel that difference every day."