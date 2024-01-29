YCOM appoints Vijay Varma as its brand ambassador

YCOM has roped Vijay Varma as its brand ambassador. The brand has also rolled out a campaign which features Varma talking about the brand's offerings.
Commenting on the launch, actor Vijay Varma said, “Growing up as an artist, I craved gadgets that could help me unlock my true potential concerning how I perceived media, and I feel, YCOM does just that. The brand has taken significant strides when it comes to the smart gadgets landscape in India, and I am beyond thrilled to represent a brand that stands for youth power. I’m honest when I say that it is more than just a brand. YCOM, through its affordable, high-quality, and intricately designed products, is truly empowering the younger generation to recognize their power and worth.”
Speaking on the launch, Rithish Parthasarathy, Head of Marketing at YCOM said, "Vijay Varma has a strong resonance with the Indian audience, driven by his versatile and hard-hitting roles played across various OTT series and Indian movies. He embodies the essence of our brand vision and his versatility and ability to connect with the audience will significantly strengthen our relationship with consumers in the most organic way possible. We are excited to have him as the face of our latest brand campaign #ApniSuno and looking forward to a more fulfilling association.”
With this association and campaign launch, the brand is set to expand its presence across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.