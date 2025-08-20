The Yellow Shutter launches content studio ShutterPop

Independent production house The Yellow Shutter has launched ShutterPop, a new content studio focused on creating fast, high-impact videos for digital platforms. The launch coincides with the company’s fourth anniversary.
ShutterPop is expected to produce formats such as AI-led videos, reels, short-form content, explainer videos, product launch films, employer branding content and animated videos. The studio will operate out of Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, with a network extending across India and international markets.
Speaking about the launch, DilpreetKaur Sandhu, Head of Business Growth & Strategy at The Yellow Shutter, said, “The world of content is a stage that’s always changing, and we're ready for our next act. ShutterPop is our answer to the demand for purpose-driven content that performs at the speed of culture. We're committed to breaking the myth that big ideas need big budgets, living by our motto: ‘Think small for bigger impact.’ While our ad film work continues to thrive, we're already looking to the future, integrating great scripts with AI to conquer new frontiers in filmmaking.”
Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder, at The Yellow Shutter, added, “Four years, 50+ brands, and countless stories later, it still feels like the start of an adventure. What began as a passion has grown into something much bigger, and ShutterPop is the next leap. It puts the spotlight on short-form video storytelling and the exciting possibilities of AI-driven films. From our first experiment to now, creating 40+ AI-powered films, this journey has been full of learning, laughter, and magic. With ShutterPop, we’re set to keep that momentum alive—with bolder ideas and stories that only get better from here.”
The agency noted that the new content studio is aimed at meeting rising demand for quick, platform-native video content.