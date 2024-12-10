Yes Madam’s stress awareness campaign backfires

Noida-based beauty and wellness platform Yes Madam came under fire for a controversial marketing campaign that highlighted workplace stress. The company initially faced backlash after a viral LinkedIn post claimed it terminated employees who reported feeling stressed. The incident provoked widespread criticism across social media, with many branding the campaign as insensitive and tone-deaf.
The uproar began when the company allegedly sent emails to employees stating their employment had been terminated due to workplace stress. An excerpt of the email, shared on LinkedIn, read:
"To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately."
The purported email sparked outrage, with a LinkedIn post by Anushka Dutta, a Yes Madam employee, claiming that 100 workers, including herself, had been dismissed overnight. The post, which quickly gained traction, was later deleted after the company clarified its stance.
Clarification and apology
Yes Madam released a statement apologising for the distress caused and clarified that the email was part of a campaign to raise awareness about workplace stress.
"We sincerely apologise for any distress caused by recent social media posts suggesting we dismissed employees for being stressed. Let us be clear: we would never take such an inhuman step," the statement read.
The company further announced new employee wellness initiatives, including a 'De-stress Leave Policy' offering six paid leaves annually for mental health and rejuvenation. Employees will also receive complimentary spa sessions at home. Additionally, the 'Happy 2 Heal' programme will provide in-office spa services such as head massages to help employees unwind.
Backlash
Despite the clarification, the campaign was met with intense criticism. Industry professionals condemned the move, accusing the company of trivialising workplace stress and using mass layoffs, a reality for many, as a marketing ploy.
"Using a grave issue like layoffs to promote a product is as irresponsible as it is tasteless," wrote Aparna Mukherjee, a communications executive. Others mocked the campaign’s execution, with one user commenting, "Whoever approved this stunt should fire themselves. Keshav Bedi, a political and economic commentator, called for transparency regarding the planning process that led to the controversial campaign. He criticised the company, accusing it of engaging in damage control rather than taking responsibility for its actions.
The controversy highlights the growing prevalence of workplace stress and its serious consequences. According to the World Health Organisation, depression and anxiety disorders linked to workplace stress cost the global economy $1 trillion annually in lost productivity. In India, a study by Oracle and Workplace Intelligence found that 89% of employees reported stress at work, with financial uncertainty and remote work challenges being key contributors.
High-stress environments have also been linked to a 50% increase in voluntary turnover rates, emphasising the urgent need for organisations to adopt robust mental health support systems.
Lessons for brands
Yes Madam’s misstep serves as a cautionary tale for brands attempting to leverage sensitive issues for marketing. While the intent to raise awareness about workplace stress may have been genuine, the execution failed to reverbate with the audience, instead generating widespread outrage.
As businesses strive to address workplace stress, campaigns must prioritise empathy, authenticity, and meaningful action over sensationalism. While Yes Madam’s subsequent wellness initiatives may represent a step in the right direction, the backlash from the campaign highlights the critical need for thoughtful and sensitive messaging when tackling complex societal issues.