Ykone BarCode and Mirror Mirror merge to form new group

Global influencer marketing agency Ykone BarCode has merged with Paris-based creative production house Mirror Mirror to form a new integrated group called One. The merger expands Ykone’s creative and production capabilities, including in India, where it operates through BarCode, an agency it acquired in 2024.
The combined group is said to generate about $150 million in revenue. The merger comes as the influencer marketing industry continues to grow rapidly and is projected to reach $90 billion by 2030.
The new entity brings together influencer strategy, creative production and event execution under one structure. In India, the group will combine BarCode’s influencer marketing operations with Mirror Mirror’s experience in producing campaigns and events for luxury brands, including LVMH, Chanel and Hermès.
Commenting on the partnership, Olivier Billon, founder of Ykone Group, said, “The creation of One is a strategic evolution of our vision to provide a truly holistic solution to our clients globally. India is a market of immense strategic importance, and by integrating Mirror Mirror’s world-class creative and production talent, we are empowering our Indian team to deliver unparalleled brand experiences. This is not just about consolidation; it’s about elevating the very definition of what’s possible in new-age media.”
Juliette Lambert, founder of Mirror Mirror, added, “The integration of MIRROR MIRROR into ONE represents a major strategic milestone for our growth. We are joining a group that is clearly future-oriented. We share the conviction that an integrated approach combining influencer strategy, production and events is now essential to serve brands on a global scale. This alliance gives us the means to accelerate, innovate and support our talents in new territories.”
Rahul Khanna, Founder of BarCode and a key leader at Ykone, said, “When BarCode joined Ykone, we brought unparalleled local expertise to a global leader. Now, with the addition of Mirror Mirror’s creative genius, we are in a league of our own. This merger equips us to move beyond conventional influencer campaigns and architect comprehensive, culturally resonant brand narratives through world-class creative and experiential events. For our clients in India, this means access to a level of integrated, creative firepower that was previously unattainable in the agency landscape.”
The One group includes Ykone’s global influencer network, BarCode’s India operations, Mirror Mirror’s creative and production units, talent management firm Bold, and Ykone’s data platform Campaygn.
The agencies said the structure is intended to bring strategy, creative development and execution under a single framework.