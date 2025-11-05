Yogesh Apte joins Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as Head of Digital Business

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Yogesh Apte as its new Head of Digital Business, where he is expected to lead efforts to strengthen digital distribution, enhance investor experience, and drive innovation across the company’s digital ecosystem.
In his new role, he is expected to focus on AI-led personalisation, digital acquisition strategies, and new investor engagement models, supporting Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund’s efforts to strengthen its digital-first approach.
Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Yogesh Apte said, “The mandate ahead is clear - elevate investor experience, accelerate digital distribution experience, and bring innovation to the forefront. But this is not a journey we build in isolation - it is a co-creation journey with the ecosystem. To partners across digital, AdTech, Martech, product, CX, media, fintech and platform networks - let’s collaborate to shape what a meaningful financial experience looks like next.”
Apte brings over a decade of experience in digital marketing and financial services. Before joining Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, he served as Growth and Digital Marketer at DSP Mutual Fund, where he led marketing initiatives and brand campaigns for over three years.
Earlier, he worked with Cognizant as Lead Consultant - Insurance, where he developed digital marketing and embedded insurance strategies and implemented process optimisation frameworks for life and general insurance clients. His career also includes digital marketing roles at AU Small Finance Bank, Liberty General Insurance, and Birla Edutech Ltd.