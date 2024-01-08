Younion appoints Arindam Roychowdhury as VP – Strategic Growth

Younion has announced the appointment of Arindam Roychowdhury as Vice President - Strategic Growth.
In his new role as VP of Strategic Growth at Younion, Roychowdhury will help Younion in developing growth strategies, identifying and creating strong opportunity pipelines, and fostering client relationships. To expand into new markets, his role will include responsibilities such as conducting market research, leveraging existing client relationships, and exploring strategic collaborations.
Welcoming Roychowdhury to the team, Shajesh Menon, Founder and CEO, Younion said, "We are delighted to welcome Arindam to the Younion family. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our ambitious growth plans. Arindam's appointment marks a significant moment for Younion, and we are eager to witness the transformative impact he will have on our strategic growth. With Arindam leading our strategic initiatives, we are confident in our ability to deepen client relationships, expand into new verticals, and cultivate a dynamic team across focus regions. His leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in propelling Younion to new heights in the realm of brand experiences."
Sharing his excitement about joining Younion, Arindam Roychowdhury, Vice President - Strategic Growth, Younion shared "I am overjoyed to become a part of the Younion family and embark on this exciting journey of strategic growth. Younion's dedication to redefining the brand experiences landscape is truly invigorating, and I am thrilled to contribute to its ongoing success. My vision is to not only establish Younion as a sought-after industry player but also to create a culture of creativity and innovation within the team. Together, we will shape a future where Younion stands out as a leader in the experiential marketing domain, driving growth, and fostering meaningful connections."
Roychowdhury's past roles include positions at Dentsu, Fountainhead MKTG, and VMLY&R Encompass, where he managed projects for brands across sectors such as Mondelez, Toyota, Apple, BOSCH, IKEA, Discovery, Diageo, and TVS.