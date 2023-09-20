YouTube appoints Niharika Pande as Head of Creator Partnerships

YouTube has appointed Niharika Pande as Head of Creator Partnerships. In her new role, she will head YouTube’s creator partnerships, collaborating with top creators and influencers. Pande shared the news of her appointment in a LinkedIn post.
Earlier, Pande was working with Meta as the Head of Creative, Curation, and Programs. During her stint at Meta India, she also served the role of Strategic Partner Manager - at Instagram wherein she handled all the media partnerships of Instagram in India.
Prior to joining Meta, Pande served at major companies such as Disney+ Hotstar, Disney Star, Ernst & Young, and NDTV.
Sharing her thoughts on the appointment, Pande wrote, “After an incredible 6 years at Meta, I have started a new role with YouTube this month. Grateful I get the opportunity to work with platforms I truly love. Super excited to dive deep into the world of videos and continue championing creators who are redefining industries. Also, can’t wait to learn and unlearn everything I know!”