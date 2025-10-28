YouTube selects three Indian artists for its Foundry Class of 2025

YouTube has announced the three Indian artists selected for its Foundry Class of 2025: Pragati Nagpal, Tanishka Bahl, and Chaar Diwaari. The initiative aims to support independent musicians through funding, mentorship and promotional guidance as part of YouTube’s global artist development programme.
The Foundry programme provides artists with access to creative support, project funding and strategic advice to help them grow sustainable careers on the platform. This year’s selected musicians represent a cross-section of India’s evolving independent music scene, ranging from pop and indie to experimental hip-hop.
New Delhi-based emcee and producer Garv Taneja, who performs as Chaar Diwaari, has built a reputation for fusing hip-hop with electronic and dubstep influences. He began his career learning production and editing skills through YouTube, and his tracks “Jhaag” and “Thehra” have gained recognition for their experimental sound.
Singer-songwriter Pragati Nagpal rose to prominence during the pandemic after uploading acoustic covers from her home. Her subsequent collaborations, including “Pehla Nasha 2.0” with Armaan Malik, have helped her transition to large-scale live performances and festival appearances.
Tanishka Bahl, whose music blends pop, indie and Indian influences, has built a following through her performance videos and vlogs. Her latest project, UR Debut, continues her focus on authenticity and creative experimentation.
Sun Lee, Director of YouTube Music for Korea, Greater China, India and South Asia, said the Class of 2025 reflects India’s “dynamic new wave of artists” who are “redefining the future of music through their creativity and digital presence.”
The 2025 cohort follows previous Foundry classes that have included Indian artists such as Mali, Hanita Bhambri, and Anuv Jain. The programme operates in over 20 countries and supports musicians in developing their careers through online discovery and audience engagement.