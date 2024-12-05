YouTube shares top creators and trends of 2024

YouTube has announced the release of its annual End Of Year trending lists, showcasing the year's most popular topics, music, and creators. The lists offer a snapshot of the content that engaged audiences in 2024.
“YouTube helps amplify moments, transforming fleeting instances into lasting cultural touchstones. This year's trends demonstrate how events that captured India's imagination became larger-than-life on YouTube, sparking conversations and fueling creativity," says Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, APAC, YouTube. "We're seeing a unique blend of community engagement, creator innovation, and diverse content coming together to make YouTube the place where culture thrives.”
Sharing his excitement about being named the top creator in India, MrBeast said, “The creativity and passion of Indian creators and fans are on another level! When I visited India, I was blown away by the energy and how much people love YouTube. Being on the Top Creators list is such an honour—it’s amazing to see my videos connect with such a big and enthusiastic community. YouTube is incredible because it helps me share my crazy ideas with people all over the world, and India is such a big part of that. I’m especially proud of how language dubs and collabs with Indian creators make my content more accessible to everyone. I want every viewer—no matter where they’re from or what language they speak—to feel like they’re part of the journey.”
2024 end-of-year trends list- India
In Trending topics *note this is not a ranked list*
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup
- 2024 Indian Premier League
- Moye moye
- Lok Sabha elections in India 2024
- Ajju Bhai
- Ratan Naval Tata
- Anant Ambani
- Kalki 2898 AD
- Diljit Dosanjh
- Olympic Games Paris 2024
Top Creators
-
MrBeast (332M subs)
-
Filmy Suraj Actor (32.5M subs)
-
Sujal Thakral (33.5M subs)
-
KL BRO Biju Rithvik (61.6M subs)
-
UR · Cristiano (69.8M subs)
-
Box Of Vengeance (16.8M subs)
-
Stokes Twins (99.5M subs)
-
Priyal Kukreja (40M subs)
-
ALBUM CREATIONS (15.7M subs)
-
unknown boy varun (38M subs)
Top Songs
- Sahithi Chaganti, Sri Krishna - Kurchi Madathapetti
- Shiva Chaudhary - Jale 2
- Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, Sachin Jigar - Aaj Ki Raat
- Manisha Sharma, Raj Mawar, Aman Jaji, Sapna Chaudhary - Matak Chalungi
- Khesari Lal Yadav, Karishma Kakkar - निम्बू खरबूजा भईल 2
- Raghav, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
- Pritam Chakraborty, Arijit Singh - O Maahi
- Sanju Rathod, G - SPXRK - Gulabi Sadi
- Chand Jee, Shilpi Raj - Apne Lover Ko Dhokha Do
- Pawan Singh, Simran Chaudhary, Divya Kumar, Sachin Jigar - Aayi Nai
Top songs on Shorts
- Priyanka Meher, Rongpaz - Dhana
- ALXIKE - FUNK ESTRANHO (SUPER SLOWED)
- Eternxlkz, MC MAESTRO - JUJALARIM FUNK
- Karan Aujla - Tauba Tauba
- Sanju Rathod, G - SPXRK - Gulabi Sadi
- Raghav, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
- Shiva Chaudhary - Jale 2
- HISTED, TXVSTERPLAYA - Masha Ultrafunk
- Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, Sachin Jigar - Aaj Ki Raat
- Kalpana, Neelkamal Singh - Maroon Color Sadiya
Key Claims:
● Globally, there have been over 1.5 billion views of videos related to Samay Raina in 2024. Source: YouTube Data, Global, Jan 1 - Oct 31, 2024.
● In India, there have been over 7 billion views of videos related to the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. Source: YouTube data, India, Jan 1 - Oct 31, 2024.
● In India, videos with the words "Ambani" and "Wedding" in the title received more than 6.5 billion views in 2024. Source: YouTube data, IN, Jan - Oct 31, 2024.
● In India, videos with the words "moye moye" in the title received more than 4.5 billion views in 2024. Source: YouTube data, IN, Jan - Oct 31, 2024.
● In India, videos with the keyword "Diljit Dosanjh" or related to Diljit Dosanjh received more than 3.9 billion views in 2024. Source: YouTube data, IN, Jan - Oct 31, 2024.