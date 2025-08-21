YouTube names Shridhar Venkataramana as Strategic Partner Manager - Content Partnerships

YouTube has appointed Shridhar Venkataramana as Strategic Partner Manager - Content Partnerships.
Sharing it in a post on his LinkedIn, Venkataramana wrote, “From being ‘On YouTube’ to being ‘In YouTube’!! I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Strategic Partner Manager, Content Partnerships at YouTube!”
Venkataramana brings close to a decade of experience across media and FMCG. Most recently, he served as Senior Director - Cricket Brand Solutions for three years at Viacom18, leading brand partnerships around cricket properties. Earlier, he spent over six years with Star Sports, handling revenue strategy and brand solutions for ICC, BCCI and ACC events. He started his career with PepsiCo as a management trainee, later working as an Area Sales Manager under the 'Power of One' program.
In another post, reflecting on his time at Viacom18, he wrote, “What started with the sheer thrill of telling family & friends that I’d get to watch cricket at work, continued to be extremely exciting till the very end….This journey has been nothing short of transformational, that was shaped by inspiring colleagues and the vibrant cultures I was fortunate to be a part of.”