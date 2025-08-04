YouTube trials collaborator tagging in video titles & shared feeds

YouTube is trialling a new feature that enables creators to add collaborators directly to the video title display, aiming to better highlight joint efforts and expand audience reach across its platform.
In an official statement, YouTube explained, “We’re starting to test a feature that allows creators to add collaborators to a video. Adding collaborators allows content to be recommended to each of the creators’ audiences. We’re starting this test with a small group of creators at first, but we’ll keep you posted on our plans to expand it to more creators.”
The feature was recently spotted in action on a video by MrBeast, where collaborators appear through their channel avatars, stacked next to one another, and are also listed below the video title. Viewers can tap the “…and 3 more” tag to see a complete list of channels involved in the collaboration.
The move mirrors similar tools already available on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where co-tagging allows partner accounts to be prominently featured within content metadata. By making collaboration more visible, YouTube is positioning the tool as a discovery mechanism, offering smaller creators potential access to larger audiences when teaming up with more prominent names.
While creator collaborations are not new to the platform, YouTube has long advocated for them through its YouTube Academy resources, this is the first time such partnerships will be reflected so visibly within the video interface itself.
The change could lead to a more equitable distribution of visibility and engagement, especially in multi-creator projects. Given the simplicity of the design and user familiarity with such features on other platforms, wider rollout to all channels is expected in the near future.