Zahid Gawandi joins hBits as Director – Brand & Marketing

hBits, the investment platform for commercial real estate, has appointed Zahid Gawandi as its Director – Brand & Marketing. With over two decades of experience in crafting and executing marketing strategies, Gawandiis set to lead hBits’ brand transformation and market expansion, bolstered by the company’s recent ₹40 crore fundraise.
Gawandi brings experience across sectors including fintech, BFSI, FMCG, consumer durables, and automobiles. His career includes roles at advertising agencies such as Dentsu and Hakuhodo, where he gained experience in international marketing practices. Most recently, as Vice President and Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at SBI Securities Ltd, he led a rebranding initiative. His portfolio includes launching brands like Reliance Money and contributing to growth strategies for GMoney, Spice Group, and Destimoney Group.
Beyond his corporate achievements, Gawandi is a speaker and guest faculty at several business schools, where he shares insights on brand strategy and digital marketing.
A marathoner and fitness enthusiast, Gawandi participates in international marathons.
Shiv Parekh, Founder and CEO of hBits, commented: “With our recent ₹40 crore fundraise, hBits is poised for exponential growth. Zahid’s strategic vision and expertise in marketing and brand building will be instrumental in positioning hBits as the preferred Proptech platform for fractional ownership of premium commercial real estate.”
Samir Bhandari, Co-Founder of hBits, added: “Zahid’s extensive experience in BFSI, his grasp of global marketing dynamics, consumer insights and his ability to inspire teams make him an invaluable asset to hBits. His marketing acumen will undoubtedly propel us toward even greater success.”
At hBits, Gawandi will lead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies designed to enhance brand awareness, drive client acquisition, and elevate investor engagement. His focus will include amplifying product narratives, leveraging digital campaigns, and fostering cross-functional collaboration to deliver value-driven solutions for investors seeking innovative and secure asset classes.