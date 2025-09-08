ZEE secures influencer & social media mandate for MP Tourism

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (Z) has secured the influencer and social media marketing mandate for the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.
The announcement was made during the two-day Regional Tourism Conclave held for the Gwalior and Chambal region. The year-long agreement will focus on promoting Madhya Pradesh’s heritage, culture, and tourism offerings through influencer-led campaigns.
As a part of the collaboration, the company is expected to leverage its ‘Dilfluencer’ initiative and is expected to highlight rural tourism, heritage walks, cultural festivals, and wildlife experiences, amplifying the state’s tourism initiatives to wider digital audiences across India and abroad.
Ali Zaidi, Chief Sales Officer, Hindi GEC and FTA GEC Cluster at ZEE Entertainment, received the agreement on behalf of the company during the conclave.
Speaking on the partnership, Zaidi said, “We are honoured to be entrusted with this prestigious mandate by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. At Z, we believe in creating compelling narratives that resonate with people, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase the cultural richness of Madhya Pradesh through innovative influencer-led campaigns. This association also takes our Dilfluencers initiative to the next level, enabling us to deliver measurable value to our partners while celebrating India’s tourism potential.”
Zaidi further added, “As local voices shaping community conversations, our Dilfluencers network comprising Z’s characters with deep audience connect and cultural credibility, will help amplify Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s initiatives to wider digital audiences. Anchored in a digital-first strategy, this partnership reflects our shared belief in using technology and social media to engage new-age travellers and global communities.”