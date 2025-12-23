ZEE launches new vertical focused on branded IPs across platforms

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of Zee Immerse, a new vertical focused on developing branded intellectual properties across television, digital and on-ground platforms.
The company said Zee Immerse will create platform-agnostic content in long and short formats, including digital-first and regional narratives, spanning television, social media, YouTube and live experiences.
The vertical is said to be designed to support content that allows audiences to participate and engage across platforms, rather than consume content on a single screen.
Commenting on the launch, Laxmi Shetty, Head - Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, "Brands today are looking beyond visibility and metrics. They are seeking relevance, resonance, and long-term cultural value. Zee Immerse allows us to partner with brands at a deeper level, creating IPs that are inclusive by design and impactful across platforms. This is a strategic step towards building meaningful, monetizable brand ecosystems rather than one-off campaigns."
Gunjarav Nayak, Chief Sales Officer - Hindi Movies, Youth Cluster, Brand Works & Influencer Marketing, Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., added, “The future of branded content lies at the intersection of culture, community and commerce. With Zee Immerse, we are reimagining how brands integrate into entertainment not as interruptions, but as enablers of stories that audiences choose to engage with and amplify. This vertical brings together the power of movies, youth content, influencers and digital storytelling to build scalable, culturally relevant IPs for brands.”
The vertical will be led by Raj Shrivastav, currently Executive Vice President, Sales Planning and Strategy for Z Digital and Trade Marketing, who will take on the additional responsibility of heading the new vertical.
Speaking about the development, Raj Shrivastav said, "The evolution from exposure to engagement to experience was inevitable. Inclusion is the natural next step. Zee Immerse is our response to that shift where brands don't just tell stories but invite audiences to belong to them. This is where storytelling becomes a shared experience, not just seen or felt, but truly lived."