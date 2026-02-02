ZEE announces Sandeep Mehrotra as Chief Operating Officer, Advertisement Revenue

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has appointed Sandeep Mehrotra as Chief Operating Officer - Advertisement Revenue, as per media reports.
Mehrotra will oversee the company’s advertising revenue operations, with a focus on improving monetisation by aligning its linear television and digital businesses. He will be based at Zee’s Mumbai headquarters and will report to Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka. The appointment takes effect on Feb. 3, 2026.
Mehrotra brings more than three decades of experience across advertising sales, revenue management and multi-portfolio monetisation roles.
Before joining Zee, Mehrotra was associated with Sony Pictures Networks India, where he served as Head of Advertisement Sales for Network Channels. He spent more than two decades at SPNI, including a long tenure as executive vice president for sales, during which he was involved in sales strategy, channel operations and large advertiser relationships.
Earlier in his career, Mehrotra worked at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., publisher of The Times of India, where he began in sales roles before serving as Executive Assistant to the Managing Director. His early experience included space selling and regional sales operations.
Laxmi Shetty will continue to lead the advertisement revenue vertical as Head Of Advertisement Revenue for Broadcast and Digital, and will work under Mehrotra’s leadership to further drive ad revenue growth.