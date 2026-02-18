Zee scales syndication with MCN, vertical video & audio formats

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has expanded its syndication operations, aiming to leverage its content library across digital platforms and international markets. As part of this expansion, the Company has secured a Multi-Channel Network (MCN) licence and onboarded over 350 channels into its syndication ecosystem. This enables the company to manage, distribute and monetise content at scale across leading digital platforms, strengthening its presence in the fast-growing creator and short-form economy.

In a strategic move to tap into evolving consumption trends, Z has also entered partnerships to adapt its content into new-age formats. This includes a collaboration with micro-drama platform Story TV, under which select titles from the Company’s library are being reimagined into vertical-format, short-duration episodes, aimed at mobile-first audiences.

The syndication vertical is also expanding the Company’s international footprint through foreign-language dubbing and regional partnerships across Europe, Africa and Latin America, enabling the monetisation of Indian content among diverse global audiences.

Further diversifying revenue streams, Z has begun monetising its library across audio platforms, with audio remake rights for legacy IPs such as Zee Horror Show. Several additional titles are currently being adapted, reflecting growing interest in transforming well-known television IPs into audio-first formats.

Z has also made substantial progress in monetising non-exclusive digital rights for library films, while simultaneously converting select shows and movies from horizontal to vertical viewing formats to enhance discoverability and reach on short-form and syndication-led platforms.

Speaking about the growth of the syndication vertical, Vinod Johri, Business Head – Syndication, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “Syndication has become a powerful growth lever for us by allowing our content to travel further, adapt faster and monetise smarter. With our MCN network, global partnerships and focus on new formats such as vertical video and audio adaptations, we are building a future-ready syndication engine that unlocks sustained value from our content library.”