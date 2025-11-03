ZEE sports secures multi-year broadcast rights for UP Kabaddi League

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s sports division, Zee Sports, and SJ Uplift Kabaddi’s Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) have entered into a three-year broadcast partnership covering television and digital platforms. The agreement marks a first for a state-level sports league and aims to strengthen the league’s role in promoting grassroots kabaddi talent.
Under the deal, the channel will be the exclusive broadcaster and digital partner for UPKL, airing the next three seasons on TV and streaming them live on Zee5. The upcoming season will see the addition of four new franchises, expanding the league to 12 teams representing key cities across Uttar Pradesh.
Bavesh Janavlekar, Business Head at Zee Sports, said, "At Zee Sports, we believe in championing India’s own sporting heritage. Our focus is on building sustainable and scalable regional as well as national IPs that inspire fandom and drive long-term value. With this strategic partnership with UPKL, we aim to give Kabaddi the platform and storytelling it deserves by leveraging our vast TV reach and Zee5's digital ecosystem. This partnership is a powerful step forward, and together, we’re ready to take Kabaddi to greater heights."
Sambav Jain, Founder, Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, further added, “The partnership with ZEE Sports reflects the evolution of UPKL from a promising regional initiative to a scalable sporting enterprise with national ambition. Season 1 validated our model with strong fan engagement and franchise participation. With Season 2, we aim to expand that vision and elevate our league to the next level, taking UPKL into homes across India through Zee Sports television and digital reach. This collaboration not only amplifies the visibility of our athletes and teams but also strengthens our mission of creating a professional, sustainable, and inclusive Kabaddi ecosystem.”
The partnership covers the upcoming UPKL season and extends through Seasons 3 and 4. Season 2 is scheduled to begin on December 25, 2025, in Noida, featuring 71 matches over 19 days, with live telecasts in Hindi.