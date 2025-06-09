ZEE5 announces new identity and personalised multilingual experience

ZEE5 has announced a new brand identity and strategic overhaul, positioning itself more prominently as a domestic streaming platform focused on regional content and language-based engagement.
The changes include a redesigned interface, updated visual branding, and a renewed focus on culturally rooted narratives in multiple Indian languages. Under the theme 'Apni Bhasha, Apni Kahaniyan' (Multiple Languages, Infinite Stories), the platform is shifting toward what it calls a 'language-first' content approach.
According to the company, its programming strategy will centre on regional storytelling inspired by folklore, local figures, and historical themes. Each language will be treated as an independent vertical, with dedicated content pipelines.
The updated subscription model introduces multiple language-based plans. The base packs start at ₹120 per month, while the Hindi pack, which also includes Punjabi and Bhojpuri content, is priced at ₹220. An all-access subscription is available for ₹320 per month, with annual options for each tier.
In addition to content changes, the company is rolling out an updated product experience with AI-powered personalisation features. The platform aims to use data analytics to refine user recommendations and improve accessibility across devices.
Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses and Platforms, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said “Our new brand identity marks a pivotal step in our journey to become a deeply personalized, language-first platform that mirrors the diversity of Indian audiences. Our strategic focus is clear - strengthen our footprint across India and global markets, deepen engagement through culturally relevant storytelling, and continue building a tech-enabled, scalable platform that’s personalized and intuitive. It’s a cultural shift in how consumers discover, connect with, and consume Indian entertainment globally."
Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said,“Our brand campaign with the tagline “Apni Bhasha. Apni Kahaniyan” is rooted in the idea that language is belonging, a celebration of a deeply personal emotion. A story told in your language feels like it’s lived in and not just watched. Going across 7 languages, this multi-lingual campaign is designed to resonate with large and small towns alike, including tier-2, tier-3 cities as well as with global audiences. Rooted in our language-first content strategy and hyper-local personalization, this campaign brings to life ZEE5’s belief that in your language, stories are endless.”
Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. added “At ZEE5, we’ve always believed that powerful storytelling begins with deep cultural insight. We’re deeply committed to serving audiences that have historically been underserved. By leaning into their realities, their languages, and their everyday stories, we’re expanding not just what we create-but who we create it for. Whether it’s long-form originals, short-form bites, or experimental formats, our goal is to delight viewers on their terms. This isn’t just a content strategy-with our language packs rollout, we are placing language at the centre of discovery, access, and engagement."