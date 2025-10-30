Zen Diamond names Jennifer Lopez as brand ambassador

Zen Diamond has announced Jennifer Lopez as its new global brand ambassador as part of its expansion across 22 countries. The collaboration follows the singer’s introduction to the jewelry brand during her ‘Up All Night’ tour across Europe and Asia in August 2025.
During her mandate, the American singer and songwriter is expected to represent the brand in upcoming campaigns and creative projects.
The latest brand campaign featured Lopez wearing the brand’s diamond jewelry, aiming to reflect her signature style and the brand’s emphasis on elegance and sophistication.
Commenting on the association, Emil Güzeliş, Chairman of the Board at Zen Diamond, said, “Collaborating with Jennifer Lopez, a powerful, inspiring artist with a truly global influence, is tremendously exciting for us. Her energy and presence perfectly embody Zen’s vision and the spirit of our creations. This partnership will be a milestone in our brand’s international growth story.”
Neil Sonawala, Managing Director of Zen Diamond India, added, “India represents an incredibly dynamic market where heritage meets modern aspiration. At Zen Diamond, our vision is to make natural diamond jewelry an everyday expression of individuality and confidence. With our expanding retail presence, strategic partnerships, and global collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, we are shaping a new era of contemporary luxury for Indian consumers. With its unwavering focus on innovation, artistry, and storytelling, Zen Diamond looks ahead to a luminous future - one defined by creativity, craftsmanship, and global collaboration.”
The brand noted the collaboration reflects its focus on creativity, craftsmanship, and international growth.