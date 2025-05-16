Zepto rolls out subscription-based data insights service 'Zepto Atom'

Zepto has launched Zepto Atom, a paid subscription service offering advanced data analytics to consumer brands using its platform. The service will become available from today onwards.
The launch marks the company’s entry into India’s estimated ₹1,000-crore consumer analytics industry, a space largely occupied by established multinational firms. Zepto Atom is intended to deliver real-time, customisable insights based on the platform’s internal data infrastructure.
“Zepto Atom is a serious attempt by our Category and Tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the Consumer Analytics industry in India,” said Aadit Palicha, Cofounder and CEO of Zepto. “We believe we can harness the millions of data points Zepto generates every day to give brands customised and real-time insights on their products at a much more competitive price point than they are currently incurring. More importantly, we intend to invest significant engineering bandwidth behind improving this product over the next 12 months, with new features in the pipeline like AI-Generated Customer Personas or Automated Survey features targeted for certain customer cohorts.”
The launch builds on Zepto’s existing Brand Portal, a free tool that provides basic performance metrics. Zepto Atom, by contrast, aims to deliver deeper, more strategic insights, currently unavailable on other Indian e-commerce platforms.
Key features
PIN-code-level market share data: Brands can access a live map of their performance by PIN code, enabling them to identify hyperlocal opportunities. For example, companies could discover underperformance in specific areas, such as western Hyderabad, and take targeted action to improve outcomes.
Real-time metrics: Data on sales, impressions, and conversions is refreshed every minute, allowing brands to make agile decisions on advertising, pricing, and product mix throughout the day and week.
Zepto GPT: A Natural Language Processing (NLP) tool built in-house, trained on Zepto’s data, which can respond to detailed brand queries such as “How can I grow my market share in Bengaluru for the protein bar category?” or “What are the key consumer preferences driving energy drink sales among Gen Z in Mumbai?” The assistant provides strategic recommendations and generates data reports.
Advanced behavioural data: Brands will receive deeper analytics including customer retention, repeatability, visibility across search and homepage, and full-funnel customer behaviour insights.
Zepto claims that the service represents a major step forward in democratising data access for consumer brands in India, offering a level of granularity and speed that is uncommon in the current analytics landscape.