ZOFF Foods names Chef Natasha Gandhi as digital ambassador

ZOFF Foods has announced Chef Natasha Gandhi, Founder, House of Millets, as its digital ambassador.
A Season 6 MasterChef India finalist, Gandhi, also featured on the Forbes India Top 100 Digital Stars list.
This announcement follows the brand’s recent expansion into the ready-to-cook category and offline retail partnerships with Reliance Retail and D-Mart.
The collaboration is expected to focus on producing recipe-led and lifestyle content for online platforms.
Gandhi, who often works with millet-based recipes and clean-label cooking, is expected to create digital content aimed at younger households. Her role will include integrating the company’s product range into recipe and kitchen-focused storytelling.
Speaking on the partnership, Akash Agrawalla, Co-Founder, ZOFF Foods, said, “At ZOFF Foods, our vision is to shape trends leading with convenience, taste, and health. We want to deepen our reach across all touch points with an increased focus on digital. For example, #UnfilteredBandhan campaign on Raksha Bandhan or #GoldenGlowWithZOFF, an organic social moment into a structured UGC programme, we have seen how digital-first storytelling can turn into powerful consumer movements. This association with Chef Natasha unlocks new opportunities in how we can engage and drive storytelling with more relatability. With shared synergies, we believe we have an opportunity to empower consumers, encouraging them to put on their chef hat, further positioning ZOFF Foods as a reliable and trusted partner in their kitchen journey.”
Gandhi added, “For me, this partnership is not just about recipes. It is about inspiring Indian households to eat healthy and making flavourful cooking the effortless choice. I have been using ZOFF Foods in my own kitchen for quite some time now, and I know how much difference purity and innovation make. Over the years of sharing my food journey with millions of home cooks, one thing has always stood out: people want both authenticity and convenience. That is exactly where ZOFF Foods delivers.”