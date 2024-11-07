ZOFF appoints Manish Agarvwal as Chief Marketing Advisor

ZOFF has appointed Manish Agarvwal as its Chief Marketing Advisor, bringing with him more than 18 years of experience in marketing and digital strategy. Agarvwal announced his new role on LinkedIn. He previously held the position of Head of Digital, Marketing Communications, and Special Projects at Swastik Productions.
Agarvwal's career includes senior roles at media and entertainment companies. Most recently, he served as Marketing Specialist for the movie business at Zee Entertainment in 2023, where he contributed to the marketing strategies for film promotions. His earlier tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at Loktantra Mediatech from 2021 to 2022, along with his long-standing association with Zee Entertainment between 2014 and 202.
Agarvwal’s prior roles also include positions at Times Network, where he was Content and Digital Marketing Manager from 2013 to 2014, and at Star TV Network, where he served as Assistant Marketing Manager for Star Gold and Movies OK from 2011 to 2013. His career foundations in integrated marketing and strategic brand management were built through roles at Sony Pictures Network, Publicis, and Percept H.
At ZOFF, his experience is expected to support the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence and drive its marketing initiatives as it pursues further growth.