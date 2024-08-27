Zomato gifts a mural to Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

As Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh announces his retirement after an illustrious 18-year-long career, Zomato decided to pay a touching tribute. A mural was unveiled by Zomato in Sreejesh's hometown Kochi that captured some of the iconic moments from his career, a fitting tribute to the Wall of Indian hockey.
The mural features Sreejesh biting into his bronze medal from the Paris 2024 Games—a powerful symbol of his hard-earned success and the pride he has brought to the nation. The illustration is accompanied by the caption "Some bites mean more," cleverly intertwining the significance of his athletic achievements with Zomato's core message.
The company also relaunched a print ad in Kochi as a mark of respect to the Indian hockey goalkeeper.