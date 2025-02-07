Zomato's parent company to rebrand as Eternal Ltd

Zomato has announced that its parent company will be renamed Eternal Ltd, following approval from its board of directors. The change still requires approval from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other regulatory bodies.
In an official filing, the company stated, "We would like to inform that the board of directors of the company, vide resolution dated February 6, 2025, has approved the change in the name of the company from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited."
Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also addressed shareholders, urging their support for the transition. "Our board has approved this change today, and I request our shareholders to support this change," he wrote.
Once approved, the company’s website will change from zomato.com to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will also be updated. However, the Zomato app will keep its name and continue operating as usual.
The new name reflects Zomato’s expansion beyond food delivery. Eternal Ltd will include four key businesses:
-
Zomato – Food delivery platform
-
Blinkit – Quick commerce and instant deliveries
-
District – Dining-out and experiences
-
Hyperpure – B2B restaurant supplies
Goyal explained that the company started using the name ‘Eternal’ internally after acquiring Blinkit. "We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," he said.
Goyal shared his thoughts on the new name, calling it both exciting and challenging. He believes that Eternal is a powerful name and is a tall order to live up to because it carries “both a promise and a paradox”.
“True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success. It is forged in the quiet understanding that our immortality stems from our mortality — because the day we think we will last forever simply because we declare it, we begin our end," he wrote.
The company reported strong financial performance in Q3 FY25:
-
Revenue grew 64% year-on-year to ₹5,405 crore, up from ₹3,288 crore.
-
Blinkit’s revenue rose 21% sequentially to ₹1,399 crore.
-
The company’s gross order value (GOV) grew 27%, reaching ₹7,798 crore from ₹6,132 crore in the previous quarter.
This rebranding marks a new phase for the company as it expands beyond food delivery, focusing on long-term growth and innovation.