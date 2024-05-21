Zone Media and CREX announce partnership to elevate digital advertising for brands

Zone Media has announced a strategic partnership with CREX. This collaboration will leverage Zone Media's expertise in crafting advertising campaigns and CREX's reach within the cricket fan community, offering Zone Media's client base a new platform to connect with their target audience.
Purushotam Rawat, Founder of CREX, expressed his zeal by stating, "We are excited to welcome Zone Media as a valued partner. Their expertise in digital marketing will be instrumental in helping brands effectively engage with our cricket-loving user base. This collaboration creates a win-win situation for both companies and, most importantly, for the brands we serve."
“We are thrilled to partner with CREX,” said Sumit Gupta, Founder of Zone Media. “CREX's innovative platform provides a unique and highly engaged environment for brands to reach their target audience. This partnership will allow us to offer our clients an unparalleled opportunity to expand their brand’s reach and achieve their marketing goals.”
Mrityunjay Kumar, Co-founder and CSO at Zone Media, further elaborated on the partnership's advantages for Brands, stating, "By integrating CREX into our advertising strategies, we can offer clients access to a highly targeted audience with a strong affinity for cricket. This strategic move would allow us to drive even more impactful campaigns and deliver tangible results for our esteemed clients."
With a focus on data-driven strategies and creativity, Zone Media has been delivering digital marketing campaigns for a wide range of clients. By integrating CREX into its advertising arsenal, Zone Media will be able to offer clients access to a highly targeted audience of cricket enthusiasts, fostering deeper brand engagement and driving real results.