Zurich Kotak General Insurance appoints Surabhi Kanjilal as CMO

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited has announced the appointment of Surabhi Kanjilal as its Chief Marketing Officer, a key role in shaping Zurich Kotak’s Marketing & Brand strategy in India.
In her new role, Kanjilal will be responsible for leading the company's marketing & PR strategy, brand development and digital initiatives.
Before joining Zurich Kotak General Insurance, Surabhi Kanjilal served as Head of Marketing & Retail Project Management Office at Reliance General Insurance for over six years.
Kanjilal has over a decade of industry experience, specialising in Marketing, Brand Building, Growth Strategy, Customer Experienceand Corporate Communications. Her earlier stints include Reliance Health, Ola TFS, Apollo Munich Health Insurance and Mullen Lintas, where she has worked across marketing and business growth.
Speaking on Kanjilal's appointment, Alok Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Zurich Kotak General Insurance (India) Limited, said, "We have entered a new phase of growth, and I am happy that Surabhi is going to be a part of this journey. The wealth of experience and expertise that she brings is invaluable for us. I look forward to partnering with her to create a positive impact in terms of innovation, customer-centricity, and further strengthening our market position.