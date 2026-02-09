Zydus Wellness annonces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as brand ambassador for Complan

Zydus Wellness has appointed Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as brand ambassador for its nutritional drink brand Complan. The appointment coincides with the launch of a new national campaign titled ‘Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan.’
Sooryavanshi is among the youngest Indian players to score an international century. The campaign focuses on planning, family support and nutrition in children’s development, and draws on the cricketer’s early training and routines.
Commenting on the partnership, Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, said, “At Complan, our purpose has always been rooted in enabling potential. As expectations from children’s nutrition evolve, we are focused on supporting families through credible, science-backed solutions and values that emphasize preparation and discipline. Vaibhav’s journey reflects this very philosophy. His disciplined approach to growth resonates strongly with Complan’s focus on building sustainable, well-rounded development in children.”
Speaking on his association with the brand, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said, “I have been drinking Complan for as long as I can remember, so it’s not just a brand to me, it’s been my partner from the local nets to the national stage. Breaking records takes more than just luck. It takes a daily plan, my mom’s support, and the right nutrition to keep me sharp. It’s that 'Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan' vibe doing the work every day so I can chase these big dreams. When you have a plan and the right fuel, you feel like you can take on anyone."
The campaign includes a television commercial and digital content featuring Sooryavanshi’s training years and his family’s role in his development.