Infectious Advertising wins creative and digital mandate mandate for BKT Tyres’ India business portfolio

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), an Indian multinational tyre manufacturing company based in Mumbai, India, has appointed Infectious Advertising as its integrated creative and digital agency for India. The mandate (both mainline as well as digital) to Infectious spans BKT’s tyre business in India, covering both its established Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) portfolio as well as its newly launched On-Highway tyre range.
The agency will be responsible for crafting a brand narrative in a fresh and contemporary voice that resonates with the Indian consumer, while leveraging BKT’s global legacy.
Speaking on the win, Nisha Singhania, Co-Founder & CEO, Infectious Advertising, said, “It’s a huge honour to be chosen as a partner as BKT moves into the On-Highway tyre space. This is a pivotal moment for the brand, and we’re thrilled to be chosen as a brand custodian at this inflexion point. The opportunity lies in translating BKT’s formidable global credentials into a brand that connects emotionally with Indian consumers. We look forward to the task of building trust and relevance at scale.”
Mahesh Koppad, Chief Marketing Officer - India, BKT, said, “Our partnership with Infectious is built on our alignment of shared values and the vision for the brand BKT. Following a rigorous multi-agency pitch process, we chose a partner that truly understands our ambition to transform BKT from a performance-led brand into a powerful, purpose-led consumer brand. As we launch the new brand purpose ‘Elevate Your Drive’, our focus is on building deeper connections with consumers, while staying rooted in the strength, quality, and global legacy that define BKT. This is about collectively shaping a brand that not only delivers performance but also inspires confidence and progress with every journey.”
Ramanuj Shastry, Co-Founder & Creative Chairman, Infectious Advertising, added: “We are absolutely thrilled and humbled to be chosen as communication partners by BKT, a globally respected tyre brand. We look forward to creating exciting work that helps the brand earn a place in the hearts of Indian consumers. We will use our integrated mainline and digital mandate to build a brand that is rooted in performance yet powered by culture.”