Cable sector may move court as MIB plans to exclude landing pages from TRP measurement

The cable television sector is reportedly preparing for a possible legal battle with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) over proposed changes to audience measurement guidelines that would prevent landing pages from influencing official TRP metrics.

Multiple multi-system operators (MSOs) are consulting legal advisers and may approach the courts, warning that the move could result in losses of nearly Rs 2,000 crore annually. Operators estimate that the proposed change could reduce their yearly earnings by up to 15%.

The reported changes aim to delink pre-assigned landing channels from viewership measurement. MSOs argue that this would disproportionately affect their non-subscription revenue, as broadcasters direct most of their landing-page spending to cable networks rather than DTH platforms.

Industry estimates place the cable sector’s annual topline at around Rs 11,500-Rs 12,000 crore, with close to Rs 2,000 crore coming from broadcaster spending on landing pages.

MSOs also noted that BARC already deploys algorithms to filter out early seconds of ‘forced’ landing-channel viewership, a measure they say helps avoid distortion in TRP data.

An operator cited in the report argued that landing channels do not influence normal viewing behaviour.

Operators further questioned the timing of the proposed guidelines, pointing out that the legality of TRAI’s earlier position on landing pages remains under consideration before the Supreme Court.

Some MSOs are also reportedly considering seeking a share of broadcaster advertising revenue if landing pages are removed.

Cable operators are expected to make a formal representation to the ministry, urging reconsideration of the proposed changes.