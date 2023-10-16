Disney+ Hotstar viewership crosses 3.5 crore during Ind vs Pak match

Disney+ Hotstar has recorded a concurrent viewership of 3.5 crore during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on October 14. This is the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket.

Asia Cup 2023 has already garnered 2.8 crore viewers for the India vs Pakistan match and 2.1 crore viewers for India vs Sri Lanka.

With this, the streaming platform has surpassed the peak concurrency of 3.2 crore garnered during the IPL finale between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans earlier this year.

Disney Star has broadcast and media rights across its TV and digital platforms. The India vs Pakistan match was also live telecasted by Disney Star on Star Sports network but the viewership count will be released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) later.

Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "We would like to thank all the fans who tuned-in to watch the India-Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar. Your love for the game is what made it possible for Disney+ Hotstar to break all the previous records across all cricket formats and hit a peak concurrency number of 3.5 crore viewers.

As the cricketing rivalries continue, we'll continue to honour our commitment towards delivering an unmatched viewing experience to all our users. We look forward to many more such experiences as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup unfolds."