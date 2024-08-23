HT Media Group appoints Mani James as Business Head of Mosaic Digital Business

HT Media Group has appointed Mani James as the Business Head of their Mosaic Digital Business.

James will be at the helm of various revenue streams namely Tech Circle, VCC Events and Training & Platforms under the Mosaic Digital Business. Under his leadership, the business will further its progress through various revenue initiatives and a strong growth strategy.

“With over two decades of experience in driving transformative growth for companies, I am thrilled to bring my expertise to HT Group and Mosaic Digital as the Business Head. My goal is to support our clients' transformation initiatives and help them achieve their business objectives. I consider myself a passionate co-pilot for growth, deeply committed to leveraging technology to lead strategic initiatives that drive sustainable success for our clients.”, James said.

James brings over 25 years of experience in driving growth and transformation across various sectors. Prior to joining HT Media, James was an integral part of Markets and Markets. James’ professional journey includes prominent leadership roles at Frost & Sullivan and Ramco Systems.