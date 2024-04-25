JioCinema launches new ad-free premium plan

Solving for key consumer interruptions such as device restrictions, low-quality video and high-cost subscription plans, JioCinema announced its new subscription offering, ‘JioCinema Premium’. The new plans starting at Rs.29/month will offer an Ad Free experience. Members can access Exclusive Series, Movies, Hollywood, Kids & TV entertainment, on any device, including Connected TVs.

With a focus on multi-segment consumption across Indian households, a ‘Family’ plan was also announced at Rs.89/month which offers the additional benefit of four simultaneous screen access. Existing JioCinema Premium members will now enjoy all the additional benefits of the ‘Family’ plan at no extra cost.

While Sports content including the ongoing Indian Premier League and thousands of hours of entertainment content will continue to be available for Free as part of its Ad-Supported offering, here’s what JioCinema Premium Members will get exclusive access to:

International content in local languages: The global series and movie premieres from Hollywood, through partnerships with studios like Peacock, HBO, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Titles such as Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, Oppenheimer, Barbie and several more will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi.

Kids and family entertainment: Home to one of the widest selections of Indian and International toons, with titles ranging from Motu Patlu, Shiva and Rudra to Pokémon, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, the Kids & Family hub houses thousands of hours of movies and series. JioCinema’s Parental Control features also provide a safe space for content consumption.

Originals and blockbuster movies: With upcoming original series including Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond (Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi), Murder In Mahim (Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana), PILL (Riteish Deshmukh) and several more to be unveiled, JioCinema Premium members will get access to series premieres every month, in addition to some of the Originals such as Asur, Taali & Kaalkoot. The platform also promises Bollywood Premieres every month with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke headlining the month of May.

Before TV Premieres and Live Channels: Members will get early access to their favourite content from Colors, Nickelodeon and the entire Colors suite of local language channels, with serials now being made available for members even before their television airing. In addition, 20+ TV channels from the Viacom18 Network will be available to stream.

Speaking on the launch of JioCinema Premium, Kiran Mani, CEO, of Viacom18 Digital said, “Creating and building an entertainment ecosystem with a product that is made for every Indian household, is not just a business strategy, but a vision to empower our country and users with an unmatched entertainment experience. JioCinema Premium aims to redefine the narrative of premium entertainment for every Indian while building a daily viewing habit.”

He further added, “The introduction of JioCinema Premium breaks the numerous cost and quality barriers that exist in accessing premium entertainment. With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing and no device restriction all at a customer-centric pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India.”