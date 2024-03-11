Kshema General Insurance appoints Mudramax as its media partner

Following a multi-agency pitch, Kshema General Insurance has awarded Mudramax, DDB Mudra Group’s media arm for its media mandate. The agency will craft and implement media strategies across offline and online platforms.

Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “Kshema is pioneering a category that has huge potential in the agricultural category of General Insurance. With a technology-first approach enabling deep distribution of their product, they are creating massive awareness to the target audience who will benefit in leaps and bounds given the losses they face due to various reasons in the category. We are proud to partner such a client who are focused on building a section of economy that fuels the growth story of India.”

Bhaskar Thakur, CMO, Kshema General Insurance said, “I am delighted to welcome Mudramax as our media partners. We chose them for their strategic thinking and execution capabilities to tap into our target audience. They will be responsible for the complete media mandate. We look forward to some pathbreaking work from them as part of this partnership.”