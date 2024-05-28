Zee Marathi unveils new identity to reignite consumer connection

Zee Marathi has unveiled a new look, which embodies a fresh and vibrant representation of Maharashtrian traditions with a focus on growth and transformation. The refreshed packaging honours Marathi heritage through the Sonchafa flower.

With changing market trends and consumer preferences, the channel has refreshed its approach to content viewing that resonates with today's audience of all age groups. Amongst the Marathi General Entertainment Channel (MGEC), the channel is flourishing alongside high-impact sports properties.

In the past six months, non-fiction shows like 'Jau Bai Gavat' drove a 41% increase in the original slot viewership, and a 12% increase in Time Spent Viewing (TSV), alongside the launches of new fiction shows 'Paaru', 'Shiva', 'Navri Mille Hitlerla', and 'Punha Kartavya Aahe' marking a growth journey. Extensive consumer work guided the creation of new content tailored for Maharashtrian households, revealing a progressive mindset among viewers. Zee Marathi aims to inspire, particularly women, to shape their destinies. Existing and upcoming shows reflect this diversity in characters, concepts, and narratives.

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer for South & West at ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., shared his enthusiasm for the channel's refreshed look. He expressed, “Zee Marathi has garnered significant admiration over the past two decades among the viewers, resonating deeply with their socio-cultural values and portraying stories that mirror their everyday experiences. Our fresh narratives and characters are tailored to connect with the modern woman, who is embracing a new perspective, broadening her horizons, and finding a deeper sense of purpose. This essence is beautifully encapsulated in the new look of the channel.”

The Chief Content Officer, of Zee Marathi & Zee Kannada, Raghavendra Hunsur, expressed, “Our commitment to ground-breaking content shines through our recent successes. 'Jau Bai Gavat' marked a pioneering move into the Marathi space, resonating deeply with viewers. By strategically scheduling 7 days of original fiction during IPL, we not only boosted viewership but also stood out in the industry. Our prime-time content line-up refresh has kicked off with 4 launches in FY24- Q4 - 'Paaru', 'Shiva', 'Navri Mile Hitler La', and 'Punha Kartavya Aahe' and they have received great buzz and audience response. On the back of the refresh, we are excited to announce 2 more new shows 'Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada' and 'Drama Juniors', promising a fresh and diverse viewing experience."

V.R. Hema, Chief Channel Officer, Zee Marathi, added, “To fortify consumer love, we initiated a content transformation, delivering on our promises to viewers before reinforcing the shift with our brand's refreshed look. Content depth and execution excellence drive our engagement strategy, guiding our journey to growth. As the sole channel in MGEC to increase GRPs and market share despite the peak cricket season challenge, we take pride in our new line-up's appeal. The channel's refreshed appearance reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, aesthetically pleasing content, fostering a deep connection with viewers, and embodying the spirit of 'Mi Marathi, Zee Marathi'."

With the new avatar of Zee Marathi and upcoming launches, the channel aims to bring even more life-inspired moments and cultural markers to the TV screens.