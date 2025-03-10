ABND secures brand strategy mandate for New Era Machines

Mumbai-based branding agency ABND has secured the brand strategy mandate for New Era Machines, a company specialising in global food processing and advanced biscuit production lines. The collaboration focuses on refining New Era Machines' brand positioning, reflecting its emphasis on precision engineering, and international growth.
New Era Machines is a manufacturer of automated baking solutions, serving clients across global markets.
“We are excited to work with ABND in shaping our brand strategy,” said Ankit Kaushal, Head of Global Sales, New Era Machines. “Their expertise in brand building and strategic storytelling will help us redefine our brand identity and elevate our global positioning.”
Kunal Vora, Founder-Partner of ABND, added, “New Era Machines is a pioneer in the food processing industry with a strong reputation for quality and innovation. We are thrilled to collaborate with them to develop a compelling brand strategy that reflects their leadership and drives their growth ambitions.”