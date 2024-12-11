Adobe Express and Box partner to bring AI tools to businesses

Box, Inc., the intelligent content management platform, and Adobe have announced a partnership aimed at streamlining the management, creation, and sharing of digital media within enterprises.Adobe Express will be generally available as the default image editor in Box, allowing every user to easily create content without leaving the platform.
The new integration provides Box users with the ability to create and customise content more efficiently. With this integration, teams such as marketing, HR, and sales can edit images, personalise training materials, and develop content for presentations directly within their Box workflows, supporting Box’s Intelligent Content Management solution.
“As enterprises increase the amount of content they’re creating, Box is leveraging AI in our secure ecosystem to fuel collaboration, reduce content sprawl and manage risk,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. “We’re excited to partner with Adobe Express to enhance what we can offer with the world’s best creative tools and AI that’s commercially safe. As a result, every Box customer and user will have the ability to easily create, collaborate on and securely manage digital media in a single, secure Intelligent Content Management platform.”
“Today, every enterprise is feeling the pressure to create more content to engage audiences across a growing number of internal and external channels,” said Govind Balakrishnan, SVP of Adobe Express & Creative Cloud Services. “By integrating Adobe Express directly into Box, we’re helping enterprises close that gap, meeting millions of business users where they work with intuitive, world-class creative tools and AI they can trust.”
Several joint enterprise customers, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Axiom Space, BBC Studios, Brigham Young University, ByteDance, FANATICS, Lionsgate and Penguin Random House, are using Adobe.
Users will be able to edit images with Adobe Express and save the files back to Box, all within enterprise workflows.
The integration leverages intuitive editing and generative AI-powered features in Adobe Express, empowering Box users to:
-
Instantly crop and resize images.
-
Apply filters and adjust opacity.
-
Remove distracting objects and backgrounds.
-
Add or replace objects and people with a simple text prompt using Firefly-powered features in Adobe Express.
-
Automatically and securely save content on Box, ensuring that Box remains the secure content layer for storing and managing files.
Additionally, Box and Adobe are developing workflows that will enable Box users with more features including:
-
Generating new images using Adobe Express and Firefly AI right within Box by describing a visual or using reference images and then adjusting the style, size, and format.
-
Editing video files in Box with Adobe Express, including capabilities like trimming videos, converting to GIFs, and adding captions.
-
Viewing, editing and managing PDF files in Box with Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Acrobat Reader integrations.
-
Accessing Box files from Adobe Marketo and syncing files between Adobe Workfront and Box using their applications in the Box App Center.
-
Managing and storing your creative content from Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign and other Adobe Creative Cloud desktop apps in Box with Box Drive and Box Tools.
Pricing and Availability
Starting today, general availability of the Adobe Express integration is rolling out to Box enterprise customers. Once a customer’s instance is updated, users can start accessing Adobe Express image editing capabilities directly in Box for no additional fee and without needing to sign up for a separate Adobe Express plan.