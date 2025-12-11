Adobe rolls out Photoshop, Express and Acrobat for ChatGPT users

Adobe launched Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat for ChatGPT, bringing its creative and productivity apps to the platform’s 800 million users. The platform's apps for ChatGPT build upon the company’s innovation in agentic AI, enabling users to enhance vacation photos, design event invitations, and create polished, professional documents by describing what they want to achieve with their words. By combining Adobe’s creative technology with the AI chatbot’s conversational interface, it aims to make creativity accessible for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to bring Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat directly into ChatGPT, combining our creative innovations with the ease of ChatGPT to make creativity accessible for everyone,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media, Adobe. “Now hundreds of millions of people can edit with Photoshop simply by using their own words, right inside a platform that’s already part of their day-to-day.”

The apps provide users with many features they need to create within the chat, where they can make conversational edits or take control using its tools, like sliders in Photoshop, to adjust image brightness or contrast.

With this, users can:

Edit and uplevel images with Adobe Photoshop: Adjust a specific part of an image, fine-tune image settings like brightness, contrast and exposure, and apply creative effects like Glitch and Glow – all while preserving the quality of the image.

Create and personalise designs with Adobe Express: Browse Adobe Express’ extensive library of professional designs to find the best one for any moment, fill in the text, replace images, animate designs and iterate on edits – all directly inside the chat and without needing to switch to another app – to create content for any occasion.

Transform and organise documents with Adobe Acrobat: Edit PDFs directly in the chat, extract text or tables, organise and merge multiple files, compress files and convert them to PDF while keeping formatting and quality intact. Acrobat for ChatGPT also enables people to easily redact sensitive details.

Users can learn more about how to get started with Adobe apps for ChatGPT on the platform's blog. The tools are free to ChatGPT users globally and available on ChatGPT desktop, web and iOS. It is also available on Android, with support for Photoshop and Acrobat for ChatGPT on Android coming soon.

The launch builds on Adobe’s ongoing innovation in conversational experiences powered by agentic AI and the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Earlier this year, the platform launched Acrobat Studio, which turns static documents into interactive, AI-powered workspaces where people can ask questions, get insights, and easily create contentfrom their PDFs.

At Adobe MAX, the platform introduced AI Assistants for Photoshop and Adobe Express while also previewing an upcoming AI Assistant for Adobe Firefly, which will allow creators to turn their ideas into finished content.