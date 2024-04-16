Adobe Premiere Pro set to launch GenAI video tools

Adobe has announced the launch of new generative AI innovations within its Adobe Premiere Pro. The new generative tools coming to Premiere Pro this year enable users to streamline video editing, including adding or removing objects in a scene or extending an existing clip. These new editing workflows will be powered by a new video model that will join the family of Firefly models including Image, Vector, Design, and Text Effects.
Adobe is continuing to develop Firefly AI models in the categories where it has deep domain expertise, such as imaging, video, audio, and 3D and will deeply integrate these models across Creative Cloud and Adobe Express. It also previewed its vision for bringing third-party generative AI models directly into Adobe applications like Premiere Pro.
Early explorations of the upcoming tool show how professional video editors could, in the future, leverage video generation models from OpenAI and Runway, integrated into Premiere Pro, to generate a B-roll to edit into their project.
By delivering new generative AI capabilities powered by Adobe Firefly and a variety of third-party models, Adobe is giving customers access to a range of new capabilities without having to leave the workflows they use every day in Premiere Pro.
“Adobe is reimagining every step of video creation and production workflow to give creators new power and flexibility to realize their vision,” said Ashley Still, Senior Vice President, Creative Product Group at Adobe. “By bringing generative AI innovations deep into core Premiere Pro workflows, we are solving real pain points that video editors experience every day while giving them more space to focus on their craft.”
Adobe has also announced the upcoming availability of AI-powered audio workflows in Premiere Pro, including new fade handles, clip badges, dynamic waveforms, AI-based category tagging and more.
The Future of Generative AI in Premiere Pro
As mentioned above, Adobe showcased a technology preview of generative AI workflows coming to Premiere Pro later this year, powered by a new video model for Firefly. The preview showcased the following features:
· Extend Videos: Users can add frames to make clips longer, so it’s easier to perfectly time edits and add smooth transitions.
· Object Addition & Removal: Users can simply select and track objects, and then replace them. They can also remove unwanted items, change an actor’s wardrobe or quickly add set dressings such as a painting or photorealistic flowers on a desk.
· Text to Video: Users can generate entirely new footage directly within Premiere Pro by simply typing text into a prompt or uploading reference images.
AI-Powered Audio Workflows in Premiere Pro:
In addition to this, new audio workflows in Premiere Pro will be generally available to customers in May, giving editors everything they need to precisely control and improve the quality of their sound.
A few features of the same include:
· Interactive fade handles: Editors can create custom audio transitions faster than ever by simply dragging clip handles to create audio fades.
· New Essential Sound badge with audio category tagging: AI automatically tags audio clips as dialogue, music, sound effects or ambience, and adds a new icon so editors get one-click, instant access to the right controls for the job.
· Effect badges: New visual indicators make it easy to see which clips have effects, quickly add new ones, and automatically open effect parameters right from the sequence.
· Redesigned waveforms in the timeline: Waveforms intelligently resize as the track height changes on clips, while gorgeous new colours make sequences easier to read.