Apple launches Creator Studio with creative apps and AI tools

Apple announced Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription bundle that brings together several of its creative and productivity apps for video, music, imaging and document creation.
The service combines apps including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro with Apple’s productivity tools such as Keynote, Pages, Numbers and Freeform. The iOS manufacturer said the bundle is aimed at creators using Mac, iPad and iPhone.
Final Cut Pro will add new video editing features for Mac and iPad, including tools designed to improve complex workflows. Pixelmator Pro will be available on the iPad for the first time, with support for touch and Apple Pencil. Logic Pro for Mac and iPad will include new music creation tools such as Synth Player and Chord ID.
Apple Creator Studio will also introduce new machine learning-based features that run on device. These include transcript-based search and beat detection in Final Cut Pro, and tools in Logic Pro that can identify chord progressions from audio. Pixelmator Pro will offer advanced image editing features on iPad.
The subscription also adds premium content and new features to Keynote, Pages and Numbers.
Speaking on the launch, Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, said, “Apple Creator Studio is a great value that enables creators of all types to pursue their craft and grow their skills by providing easy access to the most powerful and intuitive tools for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity, all levelled up with advanced intelligent tools to augment and accelerate workflows. There’s never been a more flexible and accessible way to get started with such a powerful collection of creative apps for professionals, emerging artists, entrepreneurs, students, and educators to do their best work and explore their creative interests from start to finish.”
The Creator Studio will be available on the App Store starting January 28.