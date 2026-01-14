Apple partners with Google to use Gemini models to power next-gen Siri

Apple and Google have signed a multi-year agreement under which Google’s Gemini AI models and cloud technology will underpin Apple’s next generation of AI features, including an upgraded Siri expected later this year.

In a joint statement, the companies said, “Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri coming this year.”

Apple chose Google’s technology after reviewing several options, it said. “After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards,” the statement said.

Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

The partnership follows earlier reports that Apple was in talks with Google to use Gemini models for Siri. Bloomberg previously reported that the iOS manufacturer was considering paying about $1 billion annually to use the search giant’s AI technology.

The agreement deepens the long-standing relationship between the two companies, which already includes the search giant paying the smartphone manufacturer billions of dollars each year to remain the default search engine on iPhones. That arrangement has faced regulatory scrutiny in the United States after a court found Google held an illegal monopoly in online search, though a judge later ruled against remedies that could have forced Google to divest its Chrome browser.