ChatGPT Integrates UPI to enable in-chat payments in India

ChatGPT has introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration, allowing users to shop and pay directly within the chatbot interface, as reported by The Economic Times. This development follows a pilot program launched in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and fintech firm Razorpay.

Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are participating as banking partners for the trial, testing how conversational AI can interact with India’s real-time payments network to enable secure, user-controlled transactions.

BigBasket, a Tata Digital-backed online grocery platform, is among the first services to participate in this. Users can now browse and select products, add them to their cart, and complete the payment process, all within OpenAI’s chatbot.

As quoted in the report, Preeti Jain, head of product and design at BigBasket, said, “Integrating our shopping experience with ChatGPT and UPI marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital commerce in India. We are empowering customers with a shopping journey that is seamless, intuitive, secure, and includes near-instant delivery, all inside a simple conversation.”

This move aligns with OpenAI's broader strategy to expand its presence in India, a key market for its AI services.

Earlier this week, at OpenAI’s DevDay 2025 conference, it was announced that platforms such as Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow are available inside ChatGPT.