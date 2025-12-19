ChatGPT’s mobile app records $3 billion in consumer spending

ChatGPT has crossed $3 billion in global consumer spending on mobile, underscoring the rapid uptake of paid AI tools among consumers, according to estimates from app intelligence firm Appfigures. The figure reflects cumulative spending on iOS and Android since the app’s launch in May 2023.

The bulk of that growth was recorded this year. Appfigures estimates that users spent around $2.48 billion on the ChatGPT mobile app in 2025, a 408% increase from $487 million in 2024. In its launch year, spending stood at $42.9 million, before rising by more than 1,000% the following year.

It took ChatGPT just 31 months to reach $3 billion in consumer spending. By comparison, TikTok reached the same milestone in 58 months, while streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max took 42 months and 46 months, respectively.

Among AI competitors, Grok, developed by xAI, is the closest comparator. Launched in late 2023 via X Premium Plus before a wider rollout in 2024, Grok’s spending trajectory most closely mirrors ChatGPT’s when aligned from the point of monetisation, although it remains significantly smaller in absolute terms.

The $3 billion milestone points to growing consumer willingness to pay for AI services. Most of ChatGPT’s mobile revenue is generated through subscriptions, including the $20-per-month ChatGPT Plus tier and the $200-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan aimed at power users.

Subscriptions are not the only potential growth driver. OpenAI also generates revenue from developer-focused products, and advertising is widely expected to follow. That prospect gained momentum this week with the launch of an in-app app directory, which could enable monetisation linked to third-party services within ChatGPT.

Rivals are pursuing parallel strategies. Google has continued to integrate advertising into AI-powered experiences across Search and shopping products, while Anthropic is focusing on enterprise customers and has reportedly set a long-term revenue target of $70 billion annually by 2028.