Chief Adam Mosseri outlines Instagram’s response to AI-generated content

Instagram head Adam Mosseri outlined the platform's strategy for addressing artificial intelligence-generated content in a series of posts this week, saying the company will focus on verifying authentic content and identifying original creators.

In a 20-slide text post, Mosseri described what he called challenges facing content creators as AI tools become more sophisticated.

According to Mosseri's post, AI tools now enable users to replicate the work of creators, and AI-generated content is improving to the point where it will soon be difficult to distinguish from human-created material.

He noted that users have shifted away from sharing personal content in public feeds, instead using direct messages for private sharing.

Mosseri said some creators have responded by producing less polished content as a way to prove authenticity, but predicted AI tools will eventually replicate that aesthetic as well. He said this could increase skepticism about whether content is genuine.

The platform currently uses labels to identify AI-generated content, but Mosseri acknowledged this approach will become insufficient as the volume of such content grows.

Instagram plans to verify authentic content and highlight original creators, Mosseri said. The platform also intends to provide more information about account ownership.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, has invested heavily in AI development and has integrated AI tools across its platforms.

He noted that the platform needs to “label AI-generated content and verify authentic content. Surface credibility signals about who’s posting. Continue to improve ranking for originality.”