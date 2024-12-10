Collective Artists Network & Funcho duo launch creative brand solutions company

Collective Artists Network, in collaboration with comedy duo Funcho, comprising Dhruv Shah and Shyam Sharma, has announced the launch of a new creative brand solutions company, 'Not Funny.' The company will specialise in content-first solutions, focusing on scripting, talent representation, and consultation for brands. Led by CEO Mihir Surana, Not Funny aims to change brand storytelling through the lens of comedy, with a strong focus on both fictional and non-fictional content.

As digital content plays a larger role in brand engagement, the company combines Funcho’s style of humour with brand solutions. Shah and Sharma, have cultivated a following of 39.7 lakh YouTube subscribers and over 2.8 million Instagram followers.

Sudeep Subhash, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Collective Artists Network, commented on the launch, “Funcho’s relatable humour and genuine connection with their audience make them the perfect partners to lead this venture. Not Funny represents our collective ambition to blend creativity, humour, and strategic brand solutions that speak directly to modern consumers.”

Big Bang Social, Collective Artists Network’s creator marketplace, played a role in facilitating this new venture. Through its platform, the new company will leverage the ecosystem of creators, brands, and storytellers that Big Bang Social has curated over the years.

Dhruv Chitgopekar, Co-founder of Collective Artists Network, said, “We have always strived to be at the forefront of connecting creators and brands in innovative ways. With Not Funny, we’re pushing the envelope even further, creating a space where humour becomes a powerful tool for brand storytelling and audience engagement.”

The company will cater to brands looking for content strategies by leveraging Funcho’s experience in real-life inspired comedy and applying it to brand storytelling. The company’s mission is to infuse humour into brand communications, creating engaging and relatable campaigns. From scripting to creative consultation and talent suggestions, the company aims to redefine how comedy can be integrated into both digital and traditional media strategies.

Shah and Sharma, co-founders of Funcho, shared their excitement, "Not Funny is dedicated to closing the gap between brands and their audiences. By creating captivating, humorous content, we make branded messaging enjoyable and relatable, ensuring meaningful connections."