DoubleVerify introduces new content controls for Meta ads

DoubleVerify, the software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced the launch of content-level controls for Meta’s Facebook & Instagram Feed and Reels, expanding the company’s footprint of trusted, independent brand suitability and media performance tools. This release will allow advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem unsuitable before their ads are served, enhancing brand impact across Meta’s platforms.

“DoubleVerify’s new content-level controls are a game changer for advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “By combining content-level controls with post-bid measurement, we’re enabling brands to maximise both the quality and impact of their campaigns. Advertisers can ensure their ads appear in environments that align with their brand, powering media effectiveness and boosting advertising ROI. This release strengthens our commitment to provide industry-leading, independent solutions that help brands improve quality reach and drive meaningful engagement on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.”

Implementing a comprehensive media authentication strategy aligns protection controls with post-bid measurement, delivering significant value to brands. Post-bid measurement analyzes content after impressions are purchased, offering advertisers insights into ad delivery that aligns with their brand preferences. DV’s content-level controls evaluate inventory before impressions are delivered, and identify content that falls below the brand safety floor and does not align with the company's suitability tiers in an automated manner, supporting the delivery of ads to appropriate environments. This approach helps brands optimise future campaigns and media investment decisions.

In addition, the platform has rolled out 30 new and unique content-level avoidance categories, such as youth and young adults, youth entertainment, and gambling. These expanded categories offer advertisers precise control and protection tailored to their brand preferences.

Key Features

End-to-end performance : Seamless alignment of content-level controls with post-bid measurement, improving campaign suitability rates, reducing media waste, and enhancing ad performance on Meta’s Facebook & Instagram Feed and Reels campaigns.

Operational efficiency : Automated, hourly refresh of content-level avoidance that requires no manual intervention.

Trusted coverage: Independent, third-party monitoring and protection of ad placements.

DoubleVerify's content classification system uses AI-driven technology to analyse video, image, audio, speech, and text elements. Its key frame extraction method identifies critical moments in video content rather than examining every frame, reducing processing time and computing power. The company states that this approach improves analysis efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Measurement data insights and content-level controls are available through DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, enabling advertisers to monitor and optimise their Meta ad campaigns.