Instagram updates Edits app with internal linking, new effects & storyboard tools

Instagram has rolled out the first update of 2026 for its standalone video editing app, Edits, adding new features aimed at creators, including internal linking, additional video effects and expanded storyboard options.
The most notable update allows creators to add links within clips created in Edits. These links can direct viewers to other Instagram Reels or creator accounts and will appear when the edited clip is exported and uploaded to Instagram. The feature does not support links to external websites.
The platform has also introduced content prompts within the app. Edits will now offer creators up to 10 custom clip ideas each week, based on the Reels they have previously shared, to encourage more frequent posting.
The update adds 25 new video effects, including options such as ‘bounce,’ ‘fisheye’ and ‘blackout,’ giving users more ways to customize their videos.
In addition, creators can now add multiple takes of audio and video clips to the storyboard, making it easier to compare and align different segments during editing.