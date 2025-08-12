Elon Musk's X makes Grok 4 free for all users

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) announces its AI platform, Grok 4, free to access for all users worldwide. Sharing it on X, the platform said, “Grok 4 is now free for all users worldwide!”.

It also mentions a usage limit, which will allow users to prompt a limited number of queries in the latest Grok 4 version, and further requires a premium subscription. The platform wrote, “For a limited time, we are rolling out generous usage limits so you can explore Grok 4’s full potential.”

Users can access the ‘Auto’ mode for complex queries, and the platform itself chooses the best mode according to the question. Additionally, there is an ‘Expert’ mode, which claims to use more advanced algorithms to provide users with better responses. The platform wrote on X, “Simply use Auto mode, and Grok will route complex queries to Grok 4. Prefer control? Choose "Expert" anytime to always use Grok 4.”

Earlier, Elon Musk had announced that the platform would soon begin including ads in responses generated by Grok, its in-house AI chatbot. According to the media reports, the move is aimed at boosting X’s advertising business, which has been under pressure since the departure of former CEO Linda Yaccarino.